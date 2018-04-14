Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in the Hill District late Friday night.

Police say officers were sent to the 1800 block of Cliff Street just after 10 p.m. for a report that there had been a shooting and someone was lying in the street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Shawn William Dillard, of Erie.

Police have not released any information on a potential suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800.

