ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A man died after a violent confrontation outside of an Aliquippa bar early Sunday.

Aliquippa Police say they’re looking to the public for help to try and identify who the shooter is.

It was around 1 a.m. Sunday when officers were called to the Swingers Lounge. When they got there, a man had been shot and killed.

Charlie Powell Jr. has owned the Swingers Lounge along 5th Avenue for 41 years. He says the murder that took place just steps outside of his business makes him sick.

“You know every once in a while, somebody gets into a little scrape here or there,” he said, “but nothing like this.”

The victim, 37-year-old Antwaiin Lawson, was at the Swingers Lounge when he reportedly got into a verbal argument with another man. The tension was building from a situation the night before.

“He had a couple of words with some guys in the back, and my doorman, he said, ‘Man, why don’t you just leave?'” Powell said. “He said OK, so he left out and then about a half hour, I guess he came back.”

That’s when the suspect fired multiple shots.

“We heard two shots, and my doorman looked out the door, and he says, ‘Somebody’s out there shooting,'” Powell said.

Lawson was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was a good person. You know, everybody has their faults when you’re drinking, you know,” Powell said. “I know the young man’s family. It’s bad. I gotta go up and see them.”

Aliquippa Police have yet to release any sort of description about this shooter.