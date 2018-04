Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — No one was injured after two mobile homes in Connellsville caught on fire, Saturday afternoon.

The fire started just after 5:00 p.m., the fire started in one mobile home, and spread to the home next door.

The man who lived there was able to get out safely, the couple who lived in the second mobile home were not home when the fire occurred.