Donald Trump, Michael Cohen

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says all lawyers are now “deflated and concerned” by the FBI raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen’s home and office.

He tweeted Sunday: “I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned!”

Cohen has been ordered to appear Monday in federal court in New York for arguments over last week’s raid. Cohen’s attorneys want prosecutors ordered to temporarily halt an examination of the seized material, saying it’s protected by attorney-client privilege.

The raid sought information on a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. He denies it.

