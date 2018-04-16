LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Knife Attack, Minnesota

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say an 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to a central Minnesota elementary school and attacked three other children.

Chief Perry Beise says the victims aged 8, 9 and 13 suffered “superficial wounds” requiring stitches in the attack before classes started Monday at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. No one else was hurt.

School Superintendent Bruce Watkins says the boy lashed out at the other students until an adult intervened.

Beise says the boy was interviewed by police and released to his parents. The case will be forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office.

One of the injured children is a seventh-grader who was waiting to catch a transfer bus. The other two are Pleasantview Elementary students.

Police in Sauk Rapids haven’t returned a phone message seeking comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch