LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) – Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison will undergo further evaluation Monday after leaving their game at Miami when he was hit on the left hand by a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena.

gettyimages 946635434 Pirates Harrison To Undergo Further Evaluation On Hand

MIAMI, FL – APRIL 15: Josh Harrison #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tests were planned after the team returned home.

“I’ve got to get back to Pittsburgh to see the doctors,” Harrison said. “There’s a little bit of pain.”

The Pirates’ leadoff hitter, Harrison is batting .263 with one homer and five RBIs. He came into the game Sunday leading the team with 12 runs.

Harrison missed the final month of the 2017 season after being hit by a pitch on the same hand. He was hit 23 times last year to rank second in the majors.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch