LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Donald Trump, James Comey, Russia Probe

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks it’s possible the Russians have compromising information on President Donald Trump. He also says there is “some evidence of obstruction of justice” in the president’s actions and that Trump is “morally unfit” for office.

Comey’s comments in an ABC News interview broadcast Sunday were almost certain to escalate his war of words with the president.

comey Trump Fires Back After Comey Calls Him Morally Unfit For Office

Stock image (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized Comey on Monday. She accused him of peddling a “revisionist version of history” and sinking into the “gutter” with petty comments about the size of Trump’s hands and the length of his tie.

Comey’s remarks, coupled with the coming release of his book, offer his version of events surrounding his firing and the investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton’s email practices.

The interview prompted Trump to renew his attacks on Comey.

Trump tweeted Monday that Comey drafted an exoneration of Clinton long before he talked to her as part of an investigation into her email practices. He labelled Comey “disgruntled” and accused him and others of having “committed many crimes.”

Referring to what Trump called a premature Clinton exoneration, Comey said that after nine or 10 months he had a “clear picture” of the investigation into Clinton’s email practices and it’s common to draft statements before a probe is complete.

Trump again accused Comey of lying to Congress. There is no indication he is under investigation for doing so.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch