WASHINGTON (AP) – Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks it’s possible the Russians have compromising information on President Donald Trump. He also says there is “some evidence of obstruction of justice” in the president’s actions and that Trump is “morally unfit” for office.

Comey’s comments in an ABC News interview broadcast Sunday were almost certain to escalate his war of words with the president.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized Comey on Monday. She accused him of peddling a “revisionist version of history” and sinking into the “gutter” with petty comments about the size of Trump’s hands and the length of his tie.

Comey’s remarks, coupled with the coming release of his book, offer his version of events surrounding his firing and the investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton’s email practices.

The interview prompted Trump to renew his attacks on Comey.

Trump tweeted Monday that Comey drafted an exoneration of Clinton long before he talked to her as part of an investigation into her email practices. He labelled Comey “disgruntled” and accused him and others of having “committed many crimes.”

Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2018

Referring to what Trump called a premature Clinton exoneration, Comey said that after nine or 10 months he had a “clear picture” of the investigation into Clinton’s email practices and it’s common to draft statements before a probe is complete.

Trump again accused Comey of lying to Congress. There is no indication he is under investigation for doing so.