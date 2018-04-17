Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has declared a “disaster emergency” due to the continuing devastating effects of the snow and rain we’ve gotten this winter and spring.

Officials say several municipalities are under disaster declarations already, but this one is countywide.

The impacts have been felt since mid-February and include numerous landslides, flooding, ice jams in the rivers, down utility poles and trees, and interruptions to transportation systems and routes.

The declaration allows the county and municipal governments to continue to respond to those issues with all available resources and personnel.

In a press release, Fitzgerald says: “We have all seen the significant number of issues in our county because of the precipitation that we’ve experienced over the past few months. Even when we’re not seeing rain or snow, our hillsides and land is so sodden that we continue to see flooding, landslides, telephone and electric poles downed, and more. While Emergency Services and our emergency responders continue to do everything in their power to minimize the impacts that we’ve seen, we also want to be certain that they have everything that they need to help our municipalities and residents.”

The county is urging residents to report any problems to their local municipality immediately, so the proper authorities can check it out, and take preventative measures if necessary.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.