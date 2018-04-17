LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead and another injured in Fayette County.

The incident was first reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 300-block of Hill Street in Connellsville.

According to emergency dispatchers, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. A second victim was taken to Highlands Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The third, surviving victim, was taken by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Authorities are not yet saying what prompted the shooting or the names of the victims.

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

