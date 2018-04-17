Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — New charges have been filed against a man police have called a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his former girlfriend.

Thomas Stanko, of Unity, is facing 28 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

His lawyer tells KDKA that the guns were owned by the Stanko family and were found at Stanko’s mother’s home.

Police searched the home and Stanko’s residence on Friday.

They allegedly also recovered a stolen ATV.

Stanko’s lawyer says the charges have nothing to do with the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, of Latrobe.

She’s been missing for more than a week.