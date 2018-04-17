WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — New charges have been filed against a man police have called a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his former girlfriend.

Thomas Stanko, of Unity, is facing 28 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

thomas stanko New Charges Filed Against Person Of Interest In Missing Woman Case

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

His lawyer tells KDKA that the guns were owned by the Stanko family and were found at Stanko’s mother’s home.

Police searched the home and Stanko’s residence on Friday.

They allegedly also recovered a stolen ATV.

Stanko’s lawyer says the charges have nothing to do with the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, of Latrobe.

cassandra gross New Charges Filed Against Person Of Interest In Missing Woman Case

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

She’s been missing for more than a week.

