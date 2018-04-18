LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is destroying all the guns and accessories that it stopped selling earlier this year after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The retailer said Tuesday that it is in the process of destroying all the firearms it pulled from its shelves, rather than trying to return them to their manufacturers.

Dick’s made headlines in February when, in the aftermath of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it banned the sale of assault-style rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Other retailers followed suit, including Walmart, which also raised its minimum-age rules for firearms.

Dick’s is based in the Pittsburgh area. The company’s decision to destroy the guns was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

