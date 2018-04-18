Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The long-time chief of the Greensburg fire department was laid to rest today, his funeral procession passing through town beneath a traditional aerial truck-and-flag set up, residents and firefighters from across the county and beyond lining the streets.

Chief Ed Hutchinson died Sunday at age 96 after 77 years of service to the Greensburg fire department, 63 of them as chief, making him possibly the longest serving fire chief in the country.

“Today’s a sad day but a day you have to rejoice in the life of a terrific person,” said long-time friend Bud Mertz, a Greensburg firefighter and the county’s Public Safety Director. “It’s hard to say one word to describe Chief Hutchinson. He was a second father to us all. Growing up in the fire service we used him a role model. He just had a tremendous impact on every firefighter in Greensburg and the regional area as well.”

Known affectionately as “Hutch,” the chief’s accomplishments are almost too many to count. They include forming: the county’s first dive team and bloodhound search team, and establishing the first emergency helicopter landing pad in the region, outside of Allegheny County.

“I’ve known Hutch since I was 6 years old,” remembered Greensburg mayor Rob Bell, who joked that the chief was so influential in the town, Bell felt he could only announce his candidacy for mayor after getting Hutchinson’s blessing. “He was not only our fire chief for decades but he’s a phenomenal community servant. Anything you see in Greensburg that’s good he probably had a hand in it.”

Hutchinson’s hand was felt far beyond the region. He led a team of volunteers to help with the cleanup from Hurricane Hugo in the Carolinas, and another team that left for Ground Zero in New York City less than 24-hours after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Hutchinson and his volunteers were also on hand, helping in the arduous rescue of the miners from the Quecreek mine disaster in Somerset County.

Remembered fondly as a crusty, sometimes ornery, rough and tumble kind of guy, many also remember the chief’s compassion and personal touch.

Life-long friend Margie Solochier’s husband served on the fire department with Hutchinson. Watching the funeral procession from the sidewalk, Solochier remembered the time when her then three-year-old son was in the hospital. “When we came home from the surgery, there in between the screen door there sits a (toy) fire truck, no notes, no nothing, I found out it was Hutch. He just wanted to make sure we knew he was thinking of us.”

On this day all thoughts were on Hutchinson. “The community is mourning as well because he was more than just a fire chief. he was a community leader and a strong community leader,” said Mertz. “He loved Greensburg. He would do anything in the world for Greensburg. He drove to make Greensburg better every day.”

Mayor Bell called the chief “irreplaceable” and said he will be missed. “It’s the least we can do to come out and pay our respects. He means so much to this city.”