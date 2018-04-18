Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to continue her series on easy weekend lunches and dinners!

Pecan Chicken Salad Wraps

1 pound cooked boneless, skinless chicken breast, shredded

¾ cup kale, very finely chopped

¼ cup Italian parsley, finely chopped

½ cup toasted pecan pieces

1 stalk celery, chopped

¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

1 cup red seedless grapes, halved

4 tablespoons Greek plain yogurt (or more to taste)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise (or more to taste)

2 teaspoons honey (or more to taste)

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice (or more to taste)

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

8 romaine leaves

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the chicken with the kale, parsley, pecans, celery, onions and grapes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper and toss together.

In a smaller bowl, combine the yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, honey and another pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk to combine. Drizzle dressing over chicken salad and toss to combine.

Serve scoops of the salad in the wide end of romaine leaves. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Tuscan Chicken

Extra Virgin olive oil for sautéing the chicken

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes – cut into halves

2 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

In a skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add chicken and season with salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook until golden and no longer pink, 8 minutes per side. Remove from skillet and set aside.

In the same skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst then add spinach and cook until spinach is beginning to wilt.

Stir in heavy cream and parmesan and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Return chicken to skillet and cook until heated through, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat, squeeze with lemon and serve.

Serves: 4