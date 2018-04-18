Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are gearing up for possible protests in the event President Donald Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.
A memo went out to the police department from Victor Joseph, commander of the Pittsburgh Bureau of police.
In the memo the department’s detectives are instructed to begin wearing a full uniform and carrying riot gear with them in anticipation of massive protests.
Police believe the protest would happen within 24 hours of Mueller’s firing.
“There is a belief that President Trump will soon move to fire Special Prosecutor Mueller. This would result in a large protest within 24 hours of the firing,” the emails states.
“We have received information of a potential large scale protest in the Central Business District. The protest would be semi-spontaneous and more than likely happen on short notice,” the email says. “Beginning Thursday, all Major Crimes detectives are required to bring a full uniform and any issued protective equipment (riot gear) with them to work until further notice.”
On Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thwarted a bipartisan effort to protect Mueller’s job.
McConnell said he would not hold a floor vote on the legislation even if it is approved in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
McConnell claims the bill is not necessary because President Trump will not fire Mueller.
The bipartisan legislation was introduced last week as Mr. Trump publicly criticized Mueller who is investigating potential ties between Russia and Mr. Trump’s campaign.
Why wait, burn it down.
Potential rioters ought to be worried about losing THEIR jobs. Mueller should have never taken the position, which is a conflict of interest for him. He is compromised.
Ooh I hope he does it now. Let the Democrats once again show the country that they are a traitorous party of whining babies who will burn their own cities down if they don’t get their way. Then send in the Armed Forces to put down the insurrection, making Trump look tougher. 2020 and beyond belongs to us.
What sense would it make to riot? Is this a suggestion to incite riots? This makes no sense.
more fake news..nobody cares in the real world.
Liberals are mentally challenged.
And the liberals wonder why Hillary lost? Poor babies. Let them burn down all the grocery stores and their own apartments. Works for me.
Very good! Get some training in case Dems try to impeach Trump.
George Soroz must be planning paid protests all over the place.
When the hell did your editors dream THIS up? Trump hasn’t said he will fire Mueller. Journalists trying to make trouble?
>>> ‘… Mitch McConnell thwarted a bipartisan effort to protect Mueller’s job. … McConnell claims the bill is not necessary because President Trump will not fire Mueller.’ <<<
—– Whatever McConnell's reason was, the fact is that the bill is not necessary because it's Unconstitutional and would be a waste of time. Honestly, do any of these nitwits in Congress bother to actually READ the constitution they swear to uphold? I don't think so.
—– The POTUS is the head of the Executive Branch and the DOJ is part of it. EVERYONE in the Executive Branch works for the POTUS — this includes a Special Consul who gets appointed by the Deputy AG — the Deputy AG works for the POTUS. (It's a Chain-of-command thingy. (/s))
—- And Congress, aka: the Legislative Branch, is a separate branch and has zero control over the Executive Branch, it's called Separation of Powers — it's in the constitution. Ours, not the EU's. (/s)
— Ergo, Congress — the House or the Senate — can write & Pass all the Bills they want but they CANNOT pass any Bills that infringes on the Constitutional powers of the Executive Branch.
lol the dems are the ones that want to wipe their ass with the 2A
I seriously doubt that the threat of thug violence will keep Trump from firing the chief assassin. He has not given in to racist threats before. If Mueller would do his job, complete the report his firing would not be an issue.
What ever happened to reporting news? Is it necessary to make it up for ratings?
Article doesn’t explain why there would be riots in Pittsburgh of all places.
The need for this article is just like me renting an entire operating room suite and renting doctors and nurses to care for me in anticipation of me clipping my toesnails a little too close.
If riots come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Apache Territory, that would be an improvement.
Give me a break! MAGA!
Pittsburgh Police – Load up machine guns full of rubber bullets and shoot the protesters until they disperse. there is a difference between Civil unrest, riots and “Protesting” The politically incorrect crown needs a whoopin
Puck Fittsburgh police.
You mean, CELEBRATION RIOTS!
More fake news, get a life Pittsburg Police Department. McConnell said their is no room on the legislative calendar for such a bill. Who started the rumor of a firing, the NYTs?
And the connection between firing Mueller and a “semi-spontaneous” riot in Pittsburgh is? …
semi-spontaneous