PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are gearing up for possible protests in the event President Donald Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.

A memo went out to the police department from Victor Joseph, commander of the Pittsburgh Bureau of police.

In the memo the department’s detectives are instructed to begin wearing a full uniform and carrying riot gear with them in anticipation of massive protests.

Police believe the protest would happen within 24 hours of Mueller’s firing.

“There is a belief that President Trump will soon move to fire Special Prosecutor Mueller. This would result in a large protest within 24 hours of the firing,” the emails states.

“We have received information of a potential large scale protest in the Central Business District. The protest would be semi-spontaneous and more than likely happen on short notice,” the email says. “Beginning Thursday, all Major Crimes detectives are required to bring a full uniform and any issued protective equipment (riot gear) with them to work until further notice.”

On Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thwarted a bipartisan effort to protect Mueller’s job.

McConnell said he would not hold a floor vote on the legislation even if it is approved in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

McConnell claims the bill is not necessary because President Trump will not fire Mueller.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced last week as Mr. Trump publicly criticized Mueller who is investigating potential ties between Russia and Mr. Trump’s campaign.