PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are gearing up for possible protests in the event President Donald Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.

A memo went out to the police department from Victor Joseph, commander of the Pittsburgh Bureau of police.

In the memo the department’s detectives are instructed to begin wearing a full uniform and carrying riot gear with them in anticipation of massive protests.

Police believe the protest would happen within 24 hours of Mueller’s firing.

“There is a belief that President Trump will soon move to fire Special Prosecutor Mueller. This would result in a large protest within 24 hours of the firing,” the emails states.

police email Pittsburgh Police Prepare For Possible Riots In Event Trump Fires Mueller

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

“We have received information of a potential large scale protest in the Central Business District. The protest would be semi-spontaneous and more than likely happen on short notice,” the email says. “Beginning Thursday, all Major Crimes detectives are required to bring a full uniform and any issued protective equipment (riot gear) with them to work until further notice.”

On Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thwarted a bipartisan effort to protect Mueller’s job.

McConnell said he would not hold a floor vote on the legislation even if it is approved in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

McConnell claims the bill is not necessary because President Trump will not fire Mueller.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced last week as Mr. Trump publicly criticized Mueller who is investigating potential ties between Russia and Mr. Trump’s campaign.

  1. Anthony Phillips says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:14 PM

    Why wait, burn it down.

  2. Howard Philipson says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:15 PM

    Potential rioters ought to be worried about losing THEIR jobs. Mueller should have never taken the position, which is a conflict of interest for him. He is compromised.

  3. Malin Raze (@MalinRaze) says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:16 PM

    Ooh I hope he does it now. Let the Democrats once again show the country that they are a traitorous party of whining babies who will burn their own cities down if they don’t get their way. Then send in the Armed Forces to put down the insurrection, making Trump look tougher. 2020 and beyond belongs to us.

  4. Paul Cocheres says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:17 PM

    What sense would it make to riot? Is this a suggestion to incite riots? This makes no sense.

  5. Pat Stout says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:18 PM

    more fake news..nobody cares in the real world.

  6. pantsfreezone says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:18 PM

    Liberals are mentally challenged.

  7. Rusty Taylor says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:20 PM

    And the liberals wonder why Hillary lost? Poor babies. Let them burn down all the grocery stores and their own apartments. Works for me.

  8. Michael (@mig1255) says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:26 PM

    Very good! Get some training in case Dems try to impeach Trump.

  9. Michael A (@Michael_Alburn) says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:27 PM

    George Soroz must be planning paid protests all over the place.

  10. Erik Thompson says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:33 PM

    When the hell did your editors dream THIS up? Trump hasn’t said he will fire Mueller. Journalists trying to make trouble?

  11. Mike G. (@MikeG60) says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:34 PM

    >>> ‘… Mitch McConnell thwarted a bipartisan effort to protect Mueller’s job. … McConnell claims the bill is not necessary because President Trump will not fire Mueller.’ <<<
    —– Whatever McConnell's reason was, the fact is that the bill is not necessary because it's Unconstitutional and would be a waste of time. Honestly, do any of these nitwits in Congress bother to actually READ the constitution they swear to uphold? I don't think so.
    —– The POTUS is the head of the Executive Branch and the DOJ is part of it. EVERYONE in the Executive Branch works for the POTUS — this includes a Special Consul who gets appointed by the Deputy AG — the Deputy AG works for the POTUS. (It's a Chain-of-command thingy. (/s))
    —- And Congress, aka: the Legislative Branch, is a separate branch and has zero control over the Executive Branch, it's called Separation of Powers — it's in the constitution. Ours, not the EU's. (/s)
    — Ergo, Congress — the House or the Senate — can write & Pass all the Bills they want but they CANNOT pass any Bills that infringes on the Constitutional powers of the Executive Branch.

    1. Ron Greenawalt says:
      April 18, 2018 at 2:47 PM

      lol the dems are the ones that want to wipe their ass with the 2A

  12. Mark Mach says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:40 PM

    I seriously doubt that the threat of thug violence will keep Trump from firing the chief assassin. He has not given in to racist threats before. If Mueller would do his job, complete the report his firing would not be an issue.

  13. Rick Oringel says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:44 PM

    What ever happened to reporting news? Is it necessary to make it up for ratings?

  14. Charlie Springer says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:47 PM

    Article doesn’t explain why there would be riots in Pittsburgh of all places.

  15. Marius Quentical says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:47 PM

    The need for this article is just like me renting an entire operating room suite and renting doctors and nurses to care for me in anticipation of me clipping my toesnails a little too close.
    If riots come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Apache Territory, that would be an improvement.
    Give me a break! MAGA!

  16. Paul Roberts says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:49 PM

    Pittsburgh Police – Load up machine guns full of rubber bullets and shoot the protesters until they disperse. there is a difference between Civil unrest, riots and “Protesting” The politically incorrect crown needs a whoopin

  17. Susan Daniels says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:50 PM

    Puck Fittsburgh police.

  18. Lulua Mahalo says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:50 PM

    You mean, CELEBRATION RIOTS!

  19. mar100-Nevada USA (@MAR100Z) says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:51 PM

    More fake news, get a life Pittsburg Police Department. McConnell said their is no room on the legislative calendar for such a bill. Who started the rumor of a firing, the NYTs?

  20. Sherman Thompson (@Sherman58427732) says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:54 PM

    And the connection between firing Mueller and a “semi-spontaneous” riot in Pittsburgh is? …

  21. Lashonda Norman says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:58 PM

    semi-spontaneous

