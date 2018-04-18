LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Adam Rattay, Indian Hills Road, Local TV, Rostraver, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – Police are investigating, after a traffic stop turned into a chase and crash in Westmoreland County.

According to police, a trooper stopped Adam Rattay, 25, of Rostraver, for speeding on Interstate 70, near Smithton.

rostraver police chase crash Rostraver Police Chase Ends In Crash; Suspect Had Girl, 3, In Car

(Photo Credit: Paul Spradley/KDKA)

Rattay allegedly took off and police chased him until he crashed his car over an embankment on Indian Hills Road in Rostraver.

Rattay had a 3-year-old girl in the car with him, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch