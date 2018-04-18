Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – Police are investigating, after a traffic stop turned into a chase and crash in Westmoreland County.

According to police, a trooper stopped Adam Rattay, 25, of Rostraver, for speeding on Interstate 70, near Smithton.

Rattay allegedly took off and police chased him until he crashed his car over an embankment on Indian Hills Road in Rostraver.

Rattay had a 3-year-old girl in the car with him, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details