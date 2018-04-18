LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Local TV, Stop the Bleed

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – From terrorism to mass shootings and car crashes, victims can die within five to 10 minutes due to uncontrolled bleeding.

Now, a nationwide campaign called “Stop the Bleed” is helping to teach ordinary people how to respond in emergencies.

The program was launched after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“Sandy Hook as well as Pulse nightclub and Boston Marathon bombing, a lot of people were injured and passed away from blood loss before they were able to reach the hospital or before first responders were able to get there,” medical student Jeremy Fridling said.

Students in the program practice on dummies and each other to learn how to pack a wound, apply a tourniquet or a piece of cloth to control bleeding.

Trauma experts say the goal is to make this training as common as CPR.

To find out where you can receive training, visit their website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch