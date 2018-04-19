PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charges have been filed in a violent case that police say involved kidnapping, threats, and sexual assault.

Police allege two cousins acted together to kidnap a woman and sexually assault her and her boyfriend while holding them captive.

The cousins criminally charged are 35-year-old Jeravn Paolucci and 29-year-old Tyisha Ramsey.

Police say Ramsey was living at what’s now a boarded up home on Mohler Street in Homewood and knows the male victim from the neighborhood.

Detectives say Ramsey kidnapped the female victim on March 31, and drove her to Paolucci’s house in Ambridge.

Police say Paolucci and Ramsey terrorized and assaulted the boyfriend and girlfriend for more than 12-hours.

According to police, the female victim was forced at gunpoint to take off her clothes and raped.

Police say both victims were forced to perform other sexual acts against their will while some of it was filmed.

The criminal complaint says the victims feared for their lives and tried to leave but Ramsey and Paolucci threatened to kill them and their families if they tried to escape.

On April 1, police say the victims were released and warned not to tell the police or their families would be killed.

Charges were filed Wednesday, and police have yet to arrest Ramsey or Paolucci.