MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Dozens of concerned parents addressed the North Allegheny School Board Wednesday night, asking for the termination of a security contractor because of what the owner posted on social media.

They say the owner of INPAX, Sam Rosenberg, makes politically insensitive posts on his private Facebook page. The posts have been described as anti-Muslim and homophobic.

INPAX has trained faculty and staff at North Allegheny for the past four years, on how to respond to an active shooter.

But some parents say online posts should disqualify Rosenberg and his company from working with the district.

“His multiple Islamophobic and homophobic Facebook posts, which I think most of us have seen, completely disqualify him from training North Allegheny staff, especially on the topic of student profiling,” resident Ruth Quint told the board.

Parent Katie Leslie first noticed the posts made by Rosenberg when she was looking into him and his company after a training session.

“I think we need to be choosing partners that are reflective of the mission vision and values that NA promotes,” said Leslie.

After the posts first surfaced, the district canceled an INPAX training session for parents.

Other residents at the meeting said they support Rosenberg and don’t think this personal posts should affect the contract.

“Are we going to peruse the Facebook page of every contractor who works for this district?” questioned Cindy Waeltermann. “Landscapers? Paving people? I bet we could find some interesting stuff there. Where’s this going to stop? It’s a slippery slope.”

Rosenburg is a Marine and said he finds the posts funny, but realizes not everyone shares his sense of humor and some might find the now deleted posts offensive.

The board didn’t vote on this issue Wednesday night, but Rosenburg did address the crowd himself, and apologized.

“That is not who I am. That is not what we stand for and my whole philosophy is trying to empower others,” he said. ” I would be more than happy to have a conversation with you or to show you some training and show you exactly how we approach that.”