Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County on Thursday, blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in Hempfield Township, between the Irwin and New Stanton exits.

TRAVEL ALERT: A crash on the @PA_Turnpike at milepost 70 is now causing delays on I-76 in both directions. A westbound tractor-trailer flipped over the median and overturned on the eastbound side, spilling mulch on the road. Be alert, slow down between Irwin, New Stanton exits. pic.twitter.com/Q8knZ8r9mh — Carl DeFebo (@cdefebo) April 19, 2018

Officials confirm a tractor trailer hauling mulch overturned on the center median. The left and center lanes of traffic, both eastbound and westbound, are blocked while crews clear the scene.

The truck driver was flown to a local hospital.

Further details have not yet been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details