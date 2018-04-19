LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County on Thursday, blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in Hempfield Township, between the Irwin and New Stanton exits.

Officials confirm a tractor trailer hauling mulch overturned on the center median. The left and center lanes of traffic, both eastbound and westbound, are blocked while crews clear the scene.

The truck driver was flown to a local hospital.

Further details have not yet been released at this time.

