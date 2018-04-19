Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s being billed as the “World’s Biggest Bounce House” and it’s coming to Pittsburgh.
The Big Bounce America will make its way to the Burgh this June 8, 9, 10.
Organizers say that the inside of the bounce house will feature giant slides, ball pits, basketball hoops and obstacle runs.
Not only that the structure will feature a DJ booth with sounds and lights, a dance floor, and a VIP external dome.
Aside from the bounce house, a bounce village will also be set up with food and drink vendors, shoe storage, and a monster ball pit.
Tickets will be sold per session and split by age group, toddler, junior, bigger kids and adults.
No word on where the bounce house will be located.
For more information on Big Bounce America, click here.
Stick it in on Route 28 Near the Highland Park Bridge (Clog Area) to slow down the maniacs flying by.
This is going to surpass the Giant Rubber Ducky in the annals of Pixburgher lore. Millions will make the pilgramage to bounce.