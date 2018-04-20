LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
NEW YORK (AP) – The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead in Oman.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was “Le7els.”

His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP “Avicii (01).”

His hits include “The Days,” “Wake Me Up!” and “You Make Me.”

  1. David Colton says:
    April 20, 2018 at 2:24 PM

    Hard partying (Alcohol and maybe drugs,) can kill even a healthy 28 year old. A real shame. At 28 he really didn’t know what life was all about.

