VENANGO COUNTY (KDKA) — Part of I-80 had to be closed down after a big rig hauling cars caught fire.

Eastbound I-80 was closed for a time at mile marker 33 near Clintonville due to the fire.

Fire officials say the big rig blew a tire on the trailer and it caught fire.

The fire then spread to the Jeeps it was hauling.

Eight jeeps in all caught fire, only one survived the blaze.

The driver was not hurt in the accident and the truck wasn’t damaged.