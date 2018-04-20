Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The funeral arrangements for Pittsburgh legend and World Wide Wrestling Federation Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, who passed away on Wednesday at age 82, has been set for this weekend.

Visitation will take place at John A. Freyvogel Sons Funeral Home in Shadyside from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The public is welcome to attend.

The funeral mass will take place at St. Sebastian Catholic Church on Siebert Road in Ross Township at 10 a.m. on Monday. The entombment will be private.

Sammartino, who was born in Italy and survived Nazi occupation in a refugee camp, made his home in Pittsburgh for his adult life. He is survived by his wife, Carol, and sons, Darryl, Dan and David.

Sammartino was the longest-reigning champion of WWF from 1963 to 1971 and again from 1973 to 1977. He was inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame in 2013.