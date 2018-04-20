PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For patients seeking relief, Pittsburgh’s medical marijuana supplies have been limited.

That was until today, when dispensaries received a new higher quality on the shelves.

Pure Penn is the licensed grower in McKeesport.

The new medical marijuana is called Moxie, it’s a premium brand dispensed as an oil. Patients inhale a vapor.

Patients like Anthony Payne say medical marijuana is one of the few things that relieves the severe pain from glaucoma.

“It makes my eyes feel better, and I’m not in so much pain,” Payne says.

Until now Payne has gotten relief from less than legal pot, that all changed Friday with Moxie.

“I’m very thankful, it’s a blessing and I hope it can help me,” Payne said.

17 conditions qualify for marijuana treatment.

“Chronic pains is one of the biggest ones. What we’ve really been having a lot of success with is autism and seizures,” says Soleva Wellness’ Sam Britz.

Like other medications it comes in varying strengths.

“Yes cancer patients, they’re looking for relief however they can get it. They’re going to want something with a high THC. Versus someone with autism, you’re dealing with miniscule percentages of THC in the product,” Britz says.

Though the new product was rolled out on 4-20, the folks at Soleva Wellness say today’s date was just a coincidence.