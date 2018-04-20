PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homeowners say they were victims of a restoration scam, targeting them at their lowest point.

They claim a guy offered to fixup their house but took their money and ran.

We’ve now learned there may be dozens of victims who were taken for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Twenty-five people showed up in court today seeking justice against 45-year-old Jeffrey McGurk of McKees Rocks.

Authorities have charged McGurk with 121 counts including theft, home improvement fraud, insurance fraud and conspiracy.

The charges stem from allegations of shoddy workmanship while he owned a fire restoration company.

“Apparently it wasn’t good, now I have walls that are bowed, my bathroom is leaking and there’s nothing I can do,” said alleged victim Pamela Carmona.

The victims say Mcgurk would show up after a fire, catching them when they were upset and vulnerable.

Carmona also accused him of bilking her insurance company.

“Forged my signature, cashed checks and put it into his bank,” says Tonya Payne. “91-thousand dollars were out of, my insurance is higher now, he was throwing in claims that wasn’t even part of the fire.”

“We’re going to work amicably with the prosecutor to resolve this case because we don’t see this as a wholly criminal matter, we think it’s largely based in civil and we’re going to try and resolve it amicably,” defense attorney Fred Rabner said.

McGurk is a convicted felon from Philadelphia.

Anyone who had similar contact with McGurk, Emergency Services Restoration or Tri-State Public Adjusters is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police via its Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).