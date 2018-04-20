Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe posted a social media rant Friday morning singling out “liberal loser Democrat legislators.”

In his post on Facebook, Metcalfe, a Butler County Republican, went on a tirade about his Democratic colleagues who sit on the House State Government Committee he chairs.

“I block all substantive Democrat legislation sent to my committee and advance good Republican legislation!” Mr. Metcalfe said. “Liberals continue their lying attacks in an attempt to stop my work in defense of taxpayers and our liberty!”

The Facebook post started with Metcalfe complaining about an incident in which Philadelphia-area Democrat Chris Rabb allegedly launched into a “profanity laced disrespectful tirade” last week.

Mr. Metcalfe says Mr. Rabb wrote a letter making false accusations about him and feels threatened because he is armed in his support for the 2nd Amendment.

Mr. Metcalfe wasn’t finished, he then called out former Democratic Rep. Leslie Acosta who he called a convict, and then current Democrats Brian Sims and Matt Bradford.

“Lying homosexual Rep Brian Sims has been under an ethics investigation, and then there is touchy-feely Rep Matt Bradford who has touched me over 40 times,” Mr. Metcalfe said.

Mr. Sims, who is openly gay, took to Twitter and called Mr. Metcalfe a “gaslighter who threatens people and then backs down and claims victimhood when you’re called out.”

You’re a gaslighter who threatens people and then backs down and claims victimhood when you’re called out. It’s the ultimate sign of intellectual dishonesty. Grow up and at least have the courage of your broken convictions. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) April 20, 2018

Sincere’ Harris, executive director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party released a statement about Metcalfe’s tirade:

“Metcalfe’s racist and homophobic outbursts and blatant admission that he blocks legislation from advancing for the sole reason that it is sponsored by Democrats is why Pennsylvanians distrust Harrisburg. Not only is he a disgusting human being, he is incredibly unfit to run the House’s State Government Committee and Mike Turzai must revoke his chairmanship immediately.”