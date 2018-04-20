Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are getting ready to demolish a house below the Route 30 landslide in East Pittsburgh.

The demolition is scheduled because PennDOT wants to make way for a new retaining wall in the area, and PennDOT wants to move quickly.

The home, along with two apartment buildings and another home, were all damaged in the Route 30 collapse.

Officials said earlier this month that while they were demolishing one of the apartment buildings, cracks started to form at the base of the home and the wall that was holding up the deck started to move.

On Tuesday, Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald declared a disaster emergency. The goal in doing that is to meet the threshold for federal financial assistance from communities that have been impacted by landslides, including East Pittsburgh, and flash flooding from earlier this year.

Governor Tom Wolf is hopeful Allegheny County will qualify for that assistance.

“I think what we’re all trying to do is get that to the threshold that qualifies this area for financial aid from the feds,” Wolf said. “There’s real money there.”

The bids from contractors who want to work on the new retaining wall project are due Friday, and PennDOT wants to award the contract on Friday.

They are hopeful all of the work will be completed before July.

