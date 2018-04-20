LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
Filed Under:Local TV, TB, Tuberculosis, UPMC, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a UPMC employee has tuberculosis, and they’re reaching out to patients and staff who may have had contact with the employee.

According to UPMC, the employee works in the UPMC Presbyterian Emergency Department and was seen as a patient at a UPMC Presbyterian ophthalmology clinic and a Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC physician’s office.

UPMC says patients and staff who may have had contact with this employee when he or she may have been infectious have been notified, but the likelihood of contracting TB from this employee “is thought to be low.”

The Allegheny County Health Department and UPMC are collaborating to test those patients and staff members at no charge.

According to UPMC, the employee is on leave and recovering at home.

