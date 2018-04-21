LET'S GO PENS: Flyers Get Past Pens To Force Game 6 |
Filed Under:Bloomsburg, Eric Bower, Prostitution

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) – State police have arrested the mayor of a Pennsylvania town on charges of soliciting and patronizing a prostitute.

Police allege that 36-year-old Eric Bower had sex with a confidential informant for money several times, most recently in early April. They allege the two agreed to meet at a Hampton Inn, and Bower showed up Friday with $200 cash and condoms.

eric bower Pennsylvania Mayor Arrested For Soliciting Prostitute

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

Bower was arraigned Friday night by video on misdemeanor charges including criminal solicitation and patronizing prostitutes.

The (Bloomsburg) Press Enterprise reports that Bower said he was self-employed. But upon being reminded that he’s mayor, he added he’s also employed by “the town of Bloomsburg, for now.”

Bower’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message left Saturday.

Bower was elected last year. Bloomsburg is about 80 miles northeast of Harrisburg.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch