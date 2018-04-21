Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Apollo man who was wanted for attempted homicide was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were sent to a cabin in Larimer Township, Somerset County, around 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

During their investigation, troopers learned that Donald Smodic, of Apollo, had been drinking at a hunting cabin with a friend early Saturday morning when he and the friend got into a brief altercation.

Smodic left the cabin and started to pack his belongings, including two semi-automatic long guns and ammunition, into his vehicle.

Police say Smodic then took the guns out of the vehicle, loaded them and started to shoot at the cabin while his friend was still inside.

According to police, Smodic fired about 121 rounds into the cabin, then fled.

Smodic’s friend was not injured in the shooting.

After an extensive search, Smodic was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.

State police say the incident is still under investigation.