BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Regular patrons of The Phoenix BIG Cinemas in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center might want to reconsider eating at the establishment, at least in the near future.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for a “significant mouse infestation” at the theater after inspectors found “mouse droppings, too numerous to count.”

Health officials spotted the droppings in all cabinets and cup storage areas along cash register line, on the service counter around the pretzel machine, in every cabinet used to store butter dispensers, in a cabinet used for bulk candy storage and on the floor in numerous areas in the back area, among other places.

The lack of cleanliness in the food area no doubt led to the infestation. The theater was observed to have large amounts of old food spilled below the service area and in cabinets below condiment stations. The sinks and floor drains were littered with garbage, and old cookie debris are present on cookie tray on the shelves across from the dish machine.

Approximately 10-15 fruit flies were also found by health officials.