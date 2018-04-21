LET'S GO PENS: Flyers Get Past Pens To Force Game 6 |
Filed Under:Local TV, Pedestrian Hit, Pennsylvania Turnpike

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday afternoon.

It happened in Pine Township around 1 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the pedestrian died.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch