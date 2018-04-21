Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday afternoon.

It happened in Pine Township around 1 p.m.

Pine: Pedestrian struck by vehicle – 35.2 mile marker of I-76 westbound. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 21, 2018

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the pedestrian died.

Further details have not been released at this time.

