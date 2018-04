Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Three people were killed and four were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in the Nashville area, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

Police say the gunman, who was nude, opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. (4:25 a.m. ET).

A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.