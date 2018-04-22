LET'S GO PENS: Flyers Get Past Pens To Force Game 6 |
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Beaver County, Dane Mathesius, Lawrence D. Reddick Jr., William Booher

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – Jurors in western Pennsylvania who have said they are deadlocked will try again Monday to reach a verdict in the homicide trial of a man charged in what prosecutors call a drug deal robbery that claimed two lives.

The Beaver County Times reports that the panel reported an “impasse” Friday in the trial of 19-year-old Lawrence Reddick Jr. in the 2016 deaths of 18-year-old Dane Mathesius and 16-year-old William Booher.

lawrence reddick Jury To Resume Deliberations In Aliquippa Double Homicide Trial

Lawrence Reddick Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Aliquippa Police)

Nineteen-year-old Ronald Foster was convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 34 to 70 years. Nineteen-year-old Deontae Jones said during testimony he awaits sentencing on a juvenile court robbery conspiracy plea.

Jurors said Friday they were deadlocked 11-to-1 because one juror was “not following the definition of reasonable doubt.” They resumed deliberations after the definition was read to them.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch