Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man who was visiting his daughter in New Castle saved her neighbor’s dogs from a house fire Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire. When they arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from windows on the second story of the home.

A neighbor told a man who was visiting his daughter, who lives on the same street, that she didn’t think anyone was in the burning home, but she thought there were two dogs still inside.

The man ran over to the home, kicked in the door, went inside and got both dogs out.

Fire officials believe the fire started in a second-floor bedroom, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The second floor, attic and roof of the home sustained fire damage. There was also smoke and water damage on the first floor.