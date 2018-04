Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Pittsburgh, Pa. (KDKA) — Giovanni DeMarzo, 20, is facing charges after striking a pedestrian with his motorcycle.

The accident happened on the 1100 block of East Carson Street at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

DeMarzo is facing DUI charges.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation continues and there are other charges pending.