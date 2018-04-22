LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Scores 4 Goals To Lead Penguins To Game 6 Clinch
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after a shooting that may have happened in Homewood.

She and one other woman arrived at a local hospital around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the pregnant woman is in critical condition, and the other victim is in stable condition.

Police say it’s not clear where the women were shot, but the police department’s ShotSpotter system detected shots fired in the 6900 block of Kelly Street in Homewood shortly before the women arrived at the hospital.

Police say they found casings at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

