Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday morning with an infection, according to an official statement.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted a statement Monday afternoon saying that Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning with “an infection that spread to his blood.”

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

According to the statement, Bush “appears to be recovering.”

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details