PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday morning with an infection, according to an official statement.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted a statement Monday afternoon saying that Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning with “an infection that spread to his blood.”

According to the statement, Bush “appears to be recovering.”

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 29: Former United States President George H. W. Bush prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip – Pool/Getty Images)

