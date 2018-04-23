LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Leads Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | Penguins To Face Capitals In Round 2 | More Pens News
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (AP) – Investigators say a woman who accidentally shot and killed her 2-year-old daughter at an Ohio hotel was trying to turn on the gun’s safety when it fired.

Wickliffe police told Cleveland.com on Monday that the shooting is still under investigation, but it appears the mother was putting the gun away Friday night when it fired.

The bullet went through a mattress and struck 2-year-old Laila Johnson in the chest. Three other children were in the room at the hotel outside Cleveland but were not injured.

wickliffe ohio police Police: Mom Was Turning On Safety When 2 Year Old Was Shot, Killed

(Photo Credit: Wickliffe Police Department/Facebook)

Police say the mother had a valid concealed carry permit. They say there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use in the room, and there have never been any complaints of neglect against the mother.

Prosecutors will decide if any charges will be filed.

