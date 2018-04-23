LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Leads Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | Penguins To Face Capitals In Round 2 | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins now have their Round 2 opponents.

The Washington Capitals advanced to Round 2 of the NHL playoffs with their 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus on Monday night.

sidney crosby alex ovechkin penguins capitals Penguins To Face Washington Capitals In Round 2 Of Playoffs

Left: Sidney Crosby (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images), Right: Alex Ovechkin (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This will be the third year in a row that the Penguins face the Capitals in the second round of the playoffs.

In 2016, the Penguins defeated the Capitals 4-2 in the series. Last year, the Pens shut out the Capitals in Game 7.

Tickets for the first two Round 2 home games went on sale Monday morning, although the dates for those two games are not known at this time.

The Round 2 schedule has not yet been released.

