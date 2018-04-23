Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who robbed two different Sheetz locations and got away with a grand total of $90.

Both robberies happened early Friday morning.

The suspected robber first went to a Sheetz in Plum Borough around 1:30 a.m. At that location, he grabbed $70 in cash from the attended register and then ran off.

He then went to a Sheetz location in Lower Burrell just before 5:30 a.m. He took $20 from the attended register there before running out of the store and heading toward Craigdell Road and Leechburg Road.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 20s. He is between 5-feet-6-inches and 5-feet-9-inches tall with a thin build. Witnesses said he had light brown hair and facial acne.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Lower Burrell Police or Plum Borough Police.