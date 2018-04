Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer overturned on I-79 in Robinson Township on Monday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Coraopolis exit S-curve.

Officials say the tractor trailer rolled over and off the road.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details