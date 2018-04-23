Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TORONTO (AP) — Police in Canada say the van that struck eight to 10 pedestrians in north Toronto has been found and the driver is in custody.

Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu says authorities do not yet know the cause or reason for the collision.

Collision, numerous pedestrians have been struck by a white van on Yonge St and Finch area. further when I get more. #GO725711 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

Authorities say the van apparently jumped the curb and hit the pedestrians. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon says first responders are on scene treating multiple patients but wouldn’t confirm the number or severity of injuries.

DEVELOPING: Hit-and-run reported in Toronto after van strikes multiple pedestrians, according to authorities; police investigating "mass casualty" incident https://t.co/s0k5AtLOzA pic.twitter.com/Fq2E1lfhLP — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2018

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the Monday afternoon incident and Toronto’s transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

