LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Leads Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | Penguins To Face Capitals In Round 2 | More Pens News
Filed Under:Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby, Norristown, Pennsylvania, Sex Assault, Trial

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments and deliberations are set for Tuesday. The defense rested Monday after Cosby said he wouldn’t testify.

The comedian is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The charges stem from Andrea Constand’s allegations that he drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Cosby’s lawyers devoted part of their case to travel records they say prove he couldn’t have been there when she says the alleged assault happened.

They argue that any encounter there with Constand would have happened earlier, outside the statute of limitations.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch