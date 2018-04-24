Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Multiple people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Brentwood hair salon Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Towne Square Way.

A vehicle went crashing through the front of BoRics Hair Care located in the Brentwood Towne Square shopping area.

At least two people were trapped and several people were injured.

Further details have not yet been released.

