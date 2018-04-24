Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A New Castle Police officer has been placed on leave after video of a violent arrest surfaced on social media.

The video posted to Facebook shows a New Castle Police officer repeatedly slamming a man’s head onto the floor before appearing to handcuff him.

According to police, officers were sent to a home around 5:30 p.m. Monday in response to a domestic disturbance that involved an intoxicated man who had assaulted a juvenile male.

The police incident report says that the intoxicated man tried to run towards a knife that was on the kitchen counter, which caused the officer on the scene to start struggling with the man.

A second police officer then arrived on the scene. He tried to use a taser on the suspect three times, but was unable to subdue him.

In their statement, police say, “The video appears to show the second officer subdued the intoxicated male through force. The male was then handcuffed and transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he was treated for cuts to the head.”

Police say the suspect was released from the hospital and sent to the Lawrence County Jail on charges of simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest.

According to police, the officer who was seen in the video slamming the man’s head to the floor has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.