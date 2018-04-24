LET'S GO PENS: Guentzel Leads Penguins To Game 6 Clinch | Penguins To Face Capitals In Round 2 | More Pens News
Filed Under:Ohio, taser

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio police officer has apologized for a work mishap by bringing a firefighter a cake iced with an unusual message: “Sorry I tased you.”

taser apology cake 2 One Sweet Apology: Officer Says Shes Sorry For Tasing Firefighter By Baking Him A Cake

(Source: Hamilton Township Police Department/Facebook)

Hamilton Township Officer Darcy Workman says she accidentally shocked firefighter Rickey Wagoner with her stun gun last week while attempting to restrain a patient being taken to a hospital. Wagoner wasn’t seriously hurt.

Workman brought a cake to Wagoner on Saturday to apologize. Photos shared on the police department’s Facebook page show the cake decorated with the apology and a frowning face.

Hamilton Township is about 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

