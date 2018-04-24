LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
Filed Under:2018 NHL Playoffs, Local TV, NHL, NHL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Playoffs, Washington Capitals

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Second Round of the playoffs for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals will begin later this week.

The Penguins announced Tuesday afternoon that Game 1 will be played on Thursday, April 26 at 7 p.m. in Washington D.C.

The schedule for the entire series has not yet been announced.

sidney crosby alex ovechkin penguins capitals Penguins Announce Date For Game One Against Capitals

Left: Sidney Crosby (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images), Right: Alex Ovechkin (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Penguins are facing the Capitals in the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year.

In 2016, the Penguins defeated the Capitals in six games. The series went to Game 7 last year, but the Pens beat the Capitals in a shutout.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch