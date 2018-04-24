Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Second Round of the playoffs for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals will begin later this week.

The Penguins announced Tuesday afternoon that Game 1 will be played on Thursday, April 26 at 7 p.m. in Washington D.C.

The schedule for the entire series has not yet been announced.

The Penguins are facing the Capitals in the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year.

In 2016, the Penguins defeated the Capitals in six games. The series went to Game 7 last year, but the Pens beat the Capitals in a shutout.