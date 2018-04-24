Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HILLS (KDKA) — Gunfire was heard in a city neighborhood when an alleged armed robbery didn’t go as planned.

Police said it all started when some guys talked on Facebook and planned a meeting to sell a PlayStation.

According to police, the man who tried to turn the sale into a robbery ended up being shot by one of the victims. KDKA-TV was told one of the victims was lawfully carrying a gun concealed and that this was a case of either shoot or be shot.

Police said the two victims, who are not being identified, thought they were meeting someone on Fairlawn Street in Pittsburgh’s East Hills on Monday to buy a PlayStation.

Police said 20-year-old Miel Santiago, of Pittsburgh, was already there with another man who was on a cell phone when they arrived. One of the victims reportedly told police the man on the phone said, “OK, we can go in.”

Police said the victims told them that’s when Santiago walked towards them and pulled a gun out of his waistband. Police said one of the victims pulled out a gun too and fired at Santiago, hitting him in the leg. Another bullet went right through the living room window of a home on Fairlawn Street.

The 85-year-old homeowner was not hurt and did not want to be interviewed but showed KDKA the bullet that’s still sitting in between the window panes.

Police said the victims called 911 and stayed at the scene until police arrived. Santiago and the other man are said to have run away in opposite directions. Santiago also reportedly left his gun behind.

Santiago is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts recklessly endangering another person, as well as carrying a firearm without a license, criminal mischief and conspiracy.

Santiago is recovering at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He is under guard. When he is released, he will be taken directly to the Allegheny County Jail.