By Jessica Wasik From over-sized margaritas and classic Long Island iced teas to a simple tequila and tonic, tequila lovers have plenty of options for finding cocktails infused with this strong spirit. While Mexican restaurants are a local leader in tequila, you can find tequila-based drinks at almost any bar in the city. Happy hour specials and one-of-a-kind drink menus highlight the region’s best combinations, ensuring the perfect start to a night on the town. Check out these five bars and restaurants pouring the best tequila drinks in Pittsburgh.

Tequila Cowboy Bar & Grill

380 N. Shore Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 930-0895

www.tequilacowboy.com Although Tequila Cowboy is one of the city’s newer bars, it’s certainly made quite a name for itself thanks to a unique atmosphere of fun, food and drinks. Its award-winning Music City jumbo margaritas are one of its best-selling drinks, with several choices featuring Reposado 100% agave tequila. Stop by during happy hour for $7 jumbo margaritas, Tequila Cowboy nachos and free mechanical bull rides. Tequila Cowboy is situated in the city’s North Shore area.

Tres Rios

1719 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 930-0868

www.tresriospgh.com One of the most well-known tequila bars in Pittsburgh can be found inside Tres Rios. Happy hour is the best time to sample your next favorite cocktail, which includes its elderflower rosemary margarita featuring Blanco tequila or winter pear margarita made with Reposado tequila that pairs well with its Mexican-infused menu of appetizers, fajitas, burritos and more. Get the party started at Tres Rios’ Southside location.

Meat And Potatoes

649 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 325-7007

Meat and Potatoes offers on of the coolest libations menus in the city. Creative cocktails like its Mexican Honey Bee made with Espolon tequila are a must-try. Its infused tequilas available at its Bloody Mary bar also receive rave reviews from regulars. Grab a seat at this gastropub, located in Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

Smoke Barbeque Taqueria

4115 Butler St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

(412) 224-2070

www.smokepgh.com Don’t be fooled by its name. Smoke Barbecue Taquiera is more than just smoked, barbecued meats; it’s a local favorite for great tequila as well. Late-night specials, like $5 margaritas, are a favorite, much like its agua fresca that can be made with either gin or tequila and its jalapeno lemonade that gets a tequila-infused punch. Stop by Smoke Barbecue Taqueria on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.